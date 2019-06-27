County Championship: Durham off bottom of Division Two by beating Sussex at Hove

Sussex's overnight pair Stiian van Zyl and nightwatchman Olie Robinson batted throughout almost the whole of the morning session at Hove

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Durham 384: Bancroft 158; Jordan 4-58 & 284-3 dec: Lees 143, Harte 77 Sussex 232: Carse 5-43 & 240: Robinson 59, Van Zyl 48, Jordan 44; Raine 6-27 Rushworth 4-11 Durham (23 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by 196 runs Scorecard

Durham fast bowler Ben Raine inspired his side with a stunning burst either side of lunch at Hove to earn a second County Championship win in three games.

Resuming on 59-3, Sussex batted almost the whole morning session before Raine had Stiaan van Zyl (48) caught behind.

Raine then struck three more times on the restart to reduce Sussex to 143-7.

Chris Jordan helped Ollie Robinson (59) resist but Raine struck twice more to claim a career-best 6-27 as Sussex were bowled out for 240 to lose by 196 runs.

After a morning's dogged resistance between nightwatchman Robinson and van Zyl, it was in the last over before lunch that Sussex's salvage mission began to run aground.

Raine had van Zyl caught behind for 48, to end the South African's 188-ball three-and-half-hour stay at the crease.

Then, with the first ball after lunch, Laurie Evans, a second innings centurion at Kidderminster last week, went the same way, also edging Raine to Ned Eckersley.

Durham's Ben Raine took four Sussex wickets for no runs in 16 balls either side of lunch at Hove

Home skipper Ben Brown survived the hat-trick ball but, four overs later, Raine again twice got two wickets in an over, as he bagged both Brown and David Wiese lbw.

England all-rounder Jordan (44) and Robinson at least helped take the game beyond the afternoon session after the Durham had been weakened when South African fast bowler Brydon Carse had first been warned, then removed from the attack for running on the wicket.

But, after Robinson was caught spectacularly at third slip by Jack Burnham off Chris Rushworth, Raine returned to take the final two wickets - Jordan, caught behind and last man Aaron Thomason, caught by visiting captain Cameron Bancroft.

Ahead of this Sunday's first-ever visit to Sedbergh School to face Division Two promotion hopefuls Lancashire, Durham climb two places to eighth in the table.

Third-placed Sussex also play again on Sunday, at home to Northants, who are now bottom.

Durham fast bowler Ben Raine told BBC Newcastle:

"It was always going to be tough coming here. It was a really good wicket and to put on a clinical performance like that was fantastic. It was one of the best four-day performances I have been involved with.

"I wasn't happy with my bowling in the first innings but, to come back and get six wickets in the second innings, I was over the moon to put that match winning performance in.

"We knew it would be hard to bowl them out because they have a seriously long batting line-up. But we have showed it can be done. It is still a young team and if you give it a couple of years it will be one hell of a team.

"We are actually not that far off, points wise to promotion, with this win and, if we can keep the momentum going, we can push ourselves back into contention. We want to be in Division One next year."

Analysis

BBC Newcastle's Martin Emmerson

This was an excellent win from a Durham point of view, their first in Hove since 2011.

The decision to bat on the first morning looked a bad one at 90-5 in humid and grey conditions. But Cameron Bancroft, who played his part with his first Championship century for the club, is now justified in his decision.

His new county sixth-wicket record partnership of 282 with Ned Eckersley (118) in the first innings was also key to what they were able to go on and achieve. But they were both dropped, after which they added 212 runs.

Brydon Carse's first 'five-fer' and Ben Raine's career-best 6-27 were also important factors. And Alex Lees' century, after getting a duck in the first innings, should not be overlooked either.

They are now up and running and off the bottom of the table after their worst start to a season.