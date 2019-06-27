Interpro series: Leaders Leinster Lightning defeated by Northern Knights in Dublin

Shane Getkate took three wickets for Northern Knights

Leaders Leinster Lightning have suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat by Northern Knights in their 50-over interprovincial game in Dublin.

Leinster were reduced to 4-3 early on in their innings but recovered to 75-4 before being bowled out for 114.

Knights made 115-3 in reply to take victory with 29 overs to spare.

The in-form Knights move to within a point of Leinster in the table as they built on their three Twenty20 wins at the weekend.

The inter-pro action now takes a break until the end of July when the same two teams meet in a three-day game at Malahide.

Leinster found themselves in trouble early on at Pembroke with Jack Tector (3), Gareth Delany (0) and Lorcan Tucker (1) falling in the first 3.1 overs.

A fourth-wicket partnership of 71 between Simi Singh (44) and Andrew Balbirnie (41) gave the hosts hope but they were all out after 35.3 overs.

Jacob Mulder (3-5) and Shane Getkate (3-19) were the pick of the Irish bowlers, while Mark Adair took two wickets and Graeme McCarter and James Cameron-Dow one apiece.

Northern Knights took just 21.5 overs to reach their target, with Gary Wilson (35 not out) and Harry Tector (35 not out) putting together a partnership of 71 to see them through.

Mark Adair contributed 27 and Peter Chase ended with figures of 2-36.