Cricket World Cup: People waiting for England to fail, says Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow scored 27 runs in the defeat by Australa at Lord's on Tuesday

Jonny Bairstow says people are waiting for England to fail at the World Cup so they "can jump on your throat".

Former captains Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan have criticised the hosts following back-to-back losses to Sri Lanka and Australia.

England currently sit fourth in the group table - the last of the semi-final places - with games to come against India and New Zealand.

"It is just showbiz. They are paid to have an opinion," said Bairstow.

Pietersen said one-day skipper Eoin Morgan was "scared" in the 64-run defeat by Australia, while Bairstow was played a clip from BBC Radio 5 Live of Vaughan saying England could be heading for their worst World Cup.

"As he said, he's been in two atrocious World Cups himself," the England opener responded. "We're still in the World Cup and we're playing a great brand of cricket."

England can give their qualification chances a huge boost if they beat India on Sunday. If they lose, it will come down to their final match against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, as well other results.

"People were waiting for us to fail," added Yorkshire's Bairstow.

"They are not willing us on to win, in many ways, they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat.

"It's a typical English thing to do, in every sport."

World Cup group table Rank Team P W L T NR RR Pts 1 Australia (Q) 7 6 1 0 0 0.906 12 2 India 6 5 0 0 1 1.16 11 3 New Zealand 7 5 1 0 1 1.028 11 4 England 7 4 3 0 0 1.051 8 5 Bangladesh 7 3 3 0 1 -0.133 7 6 Pakistan 7 3 3 0 1 -0.976 7 7 Sri Lanka 6 2 2 0 2 -1.119 6 8 West Indies 7 1 5 0 1 -0.32 3 9 South Africa 7 1 5 0 1 -0.324 3 10 Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0 -1.634 0

The remaining fixtures

England: India (30 June), New Zealand (3 July).

Sri Lanka: South Africa (28 June), West Indies (1 July), India (6 July).

Bangladesh: India (2 July), Pakistan (5 July).

Pakistan: Afghanistan (29 June), Bangladesh (5 July).