Women's Ashes: Captain Heather Knight in England squad for opening ODI

Women's Ashes Dates: 2 July-31 July Coverage: In-play highlights clips, ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary and live text commentary on all games on the BBC Sport website & app (some games also on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra).

Captain Heather Knight has overcome a hamstring injury to be named in the England squad for the first one-day international against Australia.

Knight, 28, did not field in the second ODI against the West Indies and was set to sit out the third match, which was rained off.

The first match of the Ashes series is on 2 July at Leicestershire's Grace Road ground.

"We're massively excited now and we just want to get started," said Knight.

England's 14 is the same as the one picked at the start of the ODI series against West Indies.

"You play cricket for series like this, they're special, so we're all just raring to go," added Knight.

"It wasn't an easy squad to pick. We've won 14 games in a row and during that time different people have performed and stuck their hand up.

"That bodes well for the Ashes and hopefully we can maintain that form throughout this series.

"We're really happy with this group. There's a good feeling amongst us and we want to go out there and regain the Ashes. That's our primary focus for the next month."

England squad: Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Jenny Gunn (Nottinghamshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire), Sarah Taylor (Sussex, wicketkeeper), Fran Wilson (Kent), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex)

