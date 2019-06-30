England had their swagger back in World Cup win over India - Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Roy & Bairstow’s brilliant 160-run opening stand

The return from injury of Jason Roy has given England "their swagger back", says former captain Michael Vaughan.

The opener hit 66 in a 160-run opening stand with Jonny Bairstow in England's 31-run victory over India.

"You could just tell when they were coming out this morning the swagger was coming back," said Vaughan.

"It was a tremendous performance. They just looked different and they have given themselves a great chance of making the semi-finals."

Roy, who hit 153 in his previous innings against Bangladesh, had missed England's defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia with a torn hamstring.

In the build-up to Sunday's game at Edgbaston, Vaughan and Roy's opening partner Bairstow had a public disagreement.

After Bairstow suggested that "people were waiting for England to fail", Vaughan responded by calling the opener's comments "negative and pathetic".

"I reckon Jonny is probably regretting what he said. He was probably driving around after Leeds, hearing little clips on the radio and he's not aware of the context," Vaughan said.

"He's let his bat do the talking - he's better at that. He set the tone and you could just tell with the steel in his eyes that he knew he had to put in a performance and so did England."

Speaking on the Test Match Special podcast, Bairstow said he was "disappointed" by the stories published this week.

"What has gone on this week was a round-table interview and they get written up and sent off and people interpret them how they want, but the mood in that room was actually pretty jovial and relaxed," he said.

"Never have I once said that people aren't behind us. It was disappointing to see what was written up and what was perceived that I'd said.

"But at the same time it was fantastic to spend time out in the middle and first and foremost get the win that keeps us in the competition."

Captain Eoin Morgan wants the win at Edgbaston to "kick start" England's World Cup.

"I thought we had an outstanding day right from the very beginning," Morgan said.

"Jason Roy and Bairstow at the top were magnificent to watch.

"The continuation of partnerships right throughout took us to a formidable total.

"We took on the spinners and that's the way we want to play our cricket. Hopefully this kick starts it for us."