Glamorgan Cricket: Michael Hogan signs one-year extension

Michael Hogan holds dual Australian and British citizenship

Glamorgan seam bowler Michael Hogan has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him playing to the age of 39.

Hogan, 38, stepped down as captain of the Championship team after a difficult 2018 season and has taken 20 wickets at an average of 21.5 in the competition this season.

"Being free of the captaincy has kept me fresh," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"It enables me to rest a lot more, if we had another year like last year, it probably would have finished me!"

Hogan was a late-comer to first-class cricket, making his debut for Western Australia aged 28, and has been a first-choice player since arriving in Wales in 2013, regularly topping the wicket-takers in the four-day format.

He also took over the red-ball leadership during the 2017 season when Jacques Rudolph stepped down, only to see Glamorgan slip to the bottom of the Division Two table in 2018 despite his consistent personal displays.

"Mentally I wasn't in a great space then, but the way we're playing now and the freedom I have to just to turn up and bowl is working well for me." said Hogan.

"I'm excited and happy to sign for one more year. As you get older you're not sure how the body's going to pull up after games, but the rotation policy with the quicks has kept me fresh."

Hogan played a leading part in Glamorgan's wins away to Derbyshire, Northants and Gloucestershire to help the side to an unexpected rise to the top of Division Two.

Hogan is not ruling out a further season in the UK in 2021 to take him to 40 if he is still playing well enough.

"I won't say no, the way I'm feeling and the way it's panned out (with squad rotation) keeps me fresh. If I am enjoying it, I can't say why I wouldn't stay on if the club want me."