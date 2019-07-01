Ireland v Zimbabwe: Ireland look to future in six-match series

All-rounder Mark Adair has been in excellent form with Northern Knights this season

Ireland's six-match series against Zimbabwe begins with a ODI at Bready this morning.

The teams will contest three 50-over and three T20 games over the next fortnight ahead of Ireland's historic four-day Test against England at Lords.

Zimbabwe withdrew from a simultaneous women's tour at the 11th hour because of financial constraints.

Northern Knights' all-rounders Mark Adair and Shane Getkate have both been selected for the 50-over series.

"The last six months have also allowed selectors and our coaching staff to experiment a little - both with players selected and their roles within the team," said Andrew White, chair of the National Men's Selectors.

"Kevin O'Brien's elevation to opening the batting in T20s has been a really positive move, Mark Adair's late-order power hitting, and Andy McBrine's role opening the bowling in the ODIs are all ways that Graham Ford and his coaching staff are seeking to push this team forward."

Ireland will compete in a T20 World Cup qualifier tournament in October and the upcoming matches at Bready and Stormont will be crucial for Graham Ford and his coaching team as they look to expand their playing squad.

"Our succession plans are starting to bear fruit, not only with five new players receiving their debut caps, but also in the way our senior players have been sharing their knowledge and experience with the emerging players," added White.

"These transition plans will continue to evolve and the fans should expect to see more opportunities given to our younger players in this series who will only benefit from more extended game time at this level."

Ireland squads for Zimbabwe series:

One-Day International: William Porterfield (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

T20I: Gary Wilson (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Greg Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.