Cricket World Cup: India's Vijay Shankar ruled out of tournament with injury

Shankar's highest score in the World Cup was 29 against Afghanistan

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a broken toe.

Shankar, 28, had played in three of India's games, scoring 58 runs and taking two wickets, but missed the defeat by England on Sunday.

He has been replaced in the squad by batsman Mayank Agarwal, 28, who has never played a one-day international but made his Test debut last year.

India play Bangladesh on Tuesday in their penultimate group game.

They still need to win against the Tigers, or in their final match against Sri Lanka, to guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

India had already lost opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan to a fractured thumb earlier in the tournament.