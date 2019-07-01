County Championship: Somerset on brink of first-innings lead over Hampshire

Hampshire centurion Sam Northeast is his team's leading run-scorer in the Championship this season, scoring 697 in 12 innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Somerset 408: Hildreth 105, Abell 82, Banton 79; Abbott 6-84 Hampshire 329-8: Northeast 101, Rahane 55; J Overton 5-66 Hampshire (6 pts) trail Somerset (7 pts) by 79 runs Scorecard

Jamie Overton's five-wicket haul helped Championship leaders Somerset to the brink of a first-innings lead over Hampshire at Taunton, despite a century from visiting captain Sam Northeast.

Replying to Somerset's 408 all out, Hampshire ended day two on 329-8.

Northeast added 101 with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane (55) and a further 82 with South African Rilee Rossouw (44).

However, three quick wickets from Overton (5-66) after tea left Somerset marginally the happier side.

Hampshire were 220-3 on the second afternoon and responding strongly to Somerset's first-innings total, but their momentum was halted when Northeast and Rossouw both fell in quick succession to off-spinner Dom Bess (2-58).

Northeast's dismissal was a slightly tame one, caught by Tom Abell at mid-wicket shortly after completing a fine hundred that contained 13 fours and a six.

Hampshire duo Keith Barker (38) and James Fuller (37) rebuilt with a sixth-wicket stand of 81, but Overton struck in successive overs to have both caught behind - the latter being his 150th first-class wicket.

Somerset started the match with a 27-point advantage over third-placed Hampshire and only 13 clear of second-placed Essex, who are in a dominant position at the halfway stage of their match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.