County Championship: Nick Browne passes 150 as Essex dominate Nottinghamshire

Nick Browne has hit 27 boundaries from 366 deliveries

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day two): Nottinghamshire 213: Mullaney 74; Siddle 3-38, Porter 3-49, Beard 3-62 Essex 345-3: Browne 163*, Lawrence 64, Bopara 62* Essex (6 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (2 pts) by 132 runs Scorecard

Opener Nick Browne passed 150 as Essex built towards a big first-innings lead at lowly Nottinghamshire on day two.

Resuming on 72-1, India's Ravichandran Ashwin had Tom Westley (42) caught for his first Notts wicket.

But Browne added 120 for the third wicket with Dan Lawrence, who fell to Luke Fletcher with the new ball.

Browne (163 not out) made the most of being dropped twice for his first Championship ton since 2017, with Essex closing on 345-3 for a lead of 132.

He has batted for seven and a half hours in all, building an unbeaten 130-run stand with Ravi Bopara, who is 52 not out.

Essex were limited to just nine runs from the opening 10 overs of play, spinner Ashwin and England pace bowler Stuart Broad creating pressure leading to Westley's dismissal.

But, while the title-chasers did not score at a great rate at Trent Bridge, bottom side Notts managed just one more wicket in the day - with Browne also twice surviving run-out opportunities.

An increase in scoring rate after tea helped the visitors earn a third batting point, with former England batsman Bopara reaching his third half-century of the campaign.