County Championship: Mark Stoneman century helps Surrey to lead over Yorkshire

Surrey opener Mark Stoneman has scored 475 runs in Division One this season at an average of 33.92

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two): Yorkshire 327: Fraine 106, Lyth 55; Clark 5-77 Surrey 362: Stoneman 100, S Curran 43; Coad 3-60, Maharaj 3-75 Surrey (7 pts) lead Yorkshire (6 pts) by 35 runs Scorecard

Mark Stoneman scored 100 to set the platform for Surrey to establish a 35-run first-innings lead over Yorkshire on day two at Scarborough.

After resuming on 48-0 in reply to Yorkshire's 327 all out, Stoneman helped Surrey to 186-4.

Sam Curran (43) and Ben Foakes (40) put on 81 for the fifth wicket but the hosts hit back after tea as Ben Coad (3-60) removed them both.

Surrey's lower order added valuable runs as they were bowled out for 362.

Six Surrey batsmen made decent starts but were unable to capitalise - all being dismissed while in their 20s - with opener Dean Elgar and Scott Borthwick among them.

Stoneman hit 13 fours in his century but was out two balls after getting his first ton of the Championship campaign as the visitors went from 182-2 to 186-4.

Yorkshire began to take wickets after tea, but Rikki Clarke (26) and Jordan Clark (25) both hit out to put the visitors ahead and help secure a fourth batting bonus point.

Clark and Gareth Batty added 28 for the final wicket before Keshav Maharaj (3-75) wrapped up the innings, leaving the hosts with a slight deficit to overturn when they start their second innings on day three.