County Championship: Warwickshire fight back after Daniel Bell-Drummond ton for Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond is Division One's fifth-highest run-scorer this season with 538 runs in 15 innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two): Kent 585-7 dec: Bell-Drummond 166, Dickson 161, Robinson 78, Crawley 72; Wainman 3-112 Warwickshire 142-0: Rhodes 70, Sibley 60 Warwickshire (1 pt) trail Kent (5 pts) by 433 runs Scorecard

Openers Dom Sibley and Will Rhodes led a Warwickshire fightback after Daniel Bell-Drummond's highest County Championship score put Kent in charge.

Bell-Drummond (166) made his 10th first-class century in Kent's 585-7 declared as the batsmen dominated.

Bowlers toiled as just five wickets fell on day two with Warwickshire's James Wainman claiming 3-112.

The visitors closed 443 runs behind on 142-0, with Rhodes unbeaten on 70 and Sibley 60 not out.

Kent resumed day two on 338-2 with Sean Dickson 146 not out and Bell-Drummond unbeaten on 68.

Dickson (161) added just 15 to his overnight score before falling to Wainman, who was making his first-class debut, before Bell-Drummond went on to reach three figures for the first time in the Championship this season.

The 25-year-old then went past his previous Championship best of 154 against Hampshire in September 2014 before being caught behind off Wainman.

His third-wicket stand with Dickson was worth 197 and he added 86 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson, who made 78.

Wainman's first outing as a Championship bowler also saw him see off Kent captain Heino Kuhn for 17.

Kent's Daniel Bell-Drummond:

"It's been a while since my last Championship hundred so it's been a great day for me personally.

"I want to move forward from here, take all the positives and keep going in this format. I've been doing really well in white-ball cricket but it's been a tough few years for me in this format, which annoyed me quite a bit, because I prefer red-ball cricket.

"It's never too late to learn things in this game and I'll hope to keep looking forward and put these past three years behind me.

"I've still got the hunger, even more so after this. I'll be looking to kick on to enjoy and improve in the four-day game."

Bears bowling coach Graeme Welch told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"It's a featherbed of a pitch. There's not much movement through the air or off the surface, so it's going to be tough going for both teams.

"Our lads kept coming at Kent and never gave up despite the score. I couldn't fault them for the effort they put in and the energy they've brought.

"Toby Lester has only played a handful of first-class games too. He kept pushing himself, then Matt Lamb, who's hardly bowled for the Seconds this year, also did a good job.

"And James Wainman, who was with Yorkshire and has been with us quite a bit this summer, I'm really pleased with how he's responded."