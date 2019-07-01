County Championship: James Anderson takes 950th first-class wicket

James Anderson has taken 575 wickets in 148 Tests for England

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sedbergh School (day two): Lancashire 337: Vilas 72; Rimmington 4-74 Durham 199-5: Bancroft 77; Anderson 2-35 Durham (2 pts) trail Lancashire (4 pts) by 138 runs Scorecard

England's James Anderson claimed his 950th first-class wicket on day two of Lancashire's County Championship Division Two match against Durham.

Replying to Lancashire's 337 all out, Durham captain Cameron Bancroft helped his side to 136-1 at Sedbergh School.

But Durham then lost two wickets in successive balls, including Australian Bancroft bowled by Anderson for 77.

Two overs later, Anderson (2-35) reached his latest milestone by trapping Graham Clark lbw for a duck.

That burst of wickets from Anderson and fellow veteran seamer Graham Onions swung the momentum in Lancashire's favour, and Anderson took a slip catch to remove Jack Burnham (26) late on as Durham closed on 199-5, trailing by 138.

Exactly one month before the start of England's Ashes series against Australia, 36-year-old Anderson moved onto 30 Division Two wickets this season at an average of 9.23.

Earlier, home skipper Dane Vilas (72) added only five runs to his overnight score as the hosts lost their five remaining wickets for 44 runs.