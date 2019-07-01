County Championship: Worcs struggle against Glamorgan seamers

Brett D'Oliveira's career-best 7-92 helped limit Glamorgan's first innings.

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two): Glamorgan 449: Labuschagne 106, Lloyd 97, Selman 67, Cullen 51; D'Oliveira 7-92 Worcestershire 191-5: Mitchell 43; Hogan 2-28 Worcestershire (2 pts) trail Glamorgan (6 pts) by 258 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan have the edge at the halfway mark of their County Championship game with Worcestershire on 191-5 in reply to the hosts' 449 all out.

They started with a cautious stand of 83 between Daryl Mitchell (43) and Josh Dell (36) in 35 overs.

But the home seamers chipped away in the final session of a slow-moving day.

Earlier Glamorgan reached maximum batting points off the last ball of the 110th over, despite Brett D'Oliveira's career-best 7-92.

The leg-spinner clearly enjoys his visits to Cardiff, having recorded his highest score of 202 at Sophia Gardens in 2016.

But a fourth half-century in seven games from Tom Cullen, plus useful tail-end cameos from Lukas Carey, Timm van der Gugten and Michael Hogan made sure Glamorgan's innings did not fall away completely.

None of the Worcestershire batsmen really got going in reply, as Hogan, fresh from announcing a new contract, led the attack in style with 2-28 in 16 economical overs.

Glamorgan wicket-keeper/batsman Tom Cullen told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'd rather be us than them at half-way, it was a pretty good day for us considering we bowled for two sessions with the sun out and good batting conditions, I'll take my hat off to the bowlers.

"Michael Hogan's Mr Consistent. he's been very good for a very long time and continues to be the leader of our attack.

"Another 50 for me, I'd like to contribute more but to get that last batting point makes a difference. (Captain and wicket-keeper) Chris Cooke's due to come back next game (from injury), but if I can put as much pressure as I can to get in as a batter, then it's good for the club."

Worcestershire all-rounder Brett D'Oliveira told BBC H & W:

"There were a couple that spun from around the wicket but nothing much, so it was about maintaining a consistent length and hoping they made mistakes which they did thankfully.

"I haven't bowled that amount of overs for a while, so it was nice to get that opportunity and hopefully take it so I get that opportunity again in the next few games. Nice to contribute with the ball as I did with the bat (in Cardiff) a few years ago.

"We've got to spend time in the middle and our first objective is to make sure we get past that follow-on (300), then try to go big from there."