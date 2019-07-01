County Championship: Leus du Plooy puts Derbyshire in charge against Middlesex

Middlesex captain Dawid Malan ended day two on 39 not out after Derbyshire's huge total

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 557-6 dec: Du Plooy 118, Godleman 102, Hudson-Prentice 99, Reece 96, Dal 92 Middlesex 135-3: Malan 39* Derbyshire (5 pts) lead Middlesex (1 pt) by 422 runs Scorecard

Leus du Plooy's second century in nine days put Derbyshire in control against Middlesex despite Dawid Malan's gritty resistance.

Middlesex captain Malan reached stumps unbeaten on 39 but his side were 422 runs adrift on 135-3 after Derbyshire posted a mammoth 557-6 declared.

Du Plooy followed his one-day ton against Australia A last week with 118 after Billy Godleman's 102 on day one.

Anuj Dal made 92, becoming the third Derbyshire batsman to fall in the 90s.

Derbyshire began the day on 327-4 with Du Plooy on 50 and Dal on 12, and the pair took their fifth-wicket partnership to 133 before Du Plooy became one of George Scott's two wickets.

Dal fell to Toby Roland-Jones and his departure prompted the Derbyshire declaration.

Sam Robson (34) and Stevie Eskinazi (23) posted a 53-run opening stand but the pair fell in quick succession and Nick Gubbins was out shortly before the close for 37 to give Luis Reece a second wicket to add to his 96 with the bat.