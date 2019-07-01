Cricket World Cup 2019: Liam Plunkett says England will win trophy with their 'best cricket'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England beat India to keep World Cup hopes alive

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: England v New Zealand Venue: Riverside, Chester-le-Street Date: 3 July Start: 10:30 BST Coverage: Watch in-play clips & highlights on the BBC Sport website & app; live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett believes England will win the World Cup if they play their "best cricket".

The hosts beat India on Sunday and will reach the semi-finals if they beat New Zealand in Durham on Wednesday.

England had previously suffered successive defeats, against Sri Lanka and Australia, leaving the pre-tournament favourites in danger of failing to reach the last four.

"We've got momentum now and know we can beat anyone on our day," Plunkett said.

England have never won the 50-over World Cup, losing in the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992, while in the Champions Trophy held in the UK two years ago they lost to Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Plunkett took two wickets in the opening World Cup match against South Africa but was not part of the England team that conceded 348 to Pakistan at Trent Bridge and lost by 14 runs.

The Surrey bowler was also not included in the side bowled out for 212 by Sri Lanka at Headingley and did not play against Australia, but returned with 3-55 as England restricted India to 306-5 at Edgbaston to win by 31 runs.

"The good thing about us is we don't go into our shell," the 34-year-old said.

"As Eoin Morgan always says, it's time to be positive, time to go the opposite way when you get beaten.

"You've got to play a positive brand of cricket and back yourself and that's what we've done, we have played a good Indian team and beaten them."

Plunkett now heads for Durham, his first county, for England's final group match against the Kiwis, who are one point above them in third place, but have lost their past two matches, against Pakistan and Australia.

"It's going to be a tough game, they're obviously a good team and there is some good talent in their team," he said.

"We need to perform well but if we turn up and play our best cricket we can win that game.

"We believe we're good enough, we just need to put everything together and I believe if we play our best cricket we'll win that cup."