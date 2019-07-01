Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in first of three one-day internationals

All-rounder Mark Adair took four wickets for Ireland

First one-day international, Bready Zimbabwe 254-9 (50 overs) Ervine105, Burl 49no; Adair 4-73 Ireland 258-6 (48.3 overs) Balbirnie 101, Stirling 57;Chatara 3-36 Ireland won by four wickets Scorecard (external site)

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets at Bready in the first of three one-day internationals between the sides.

After being put into bat Zimbabwe made 254-9 off their 50 overs, Craig Ervine scoring 105 and Ryan Burl 49 not out. Mark Adair had bowling figures of 4-73.

Ireland reached 258-6 in reply to win with nine balls to spare, Andrew Balbirnie top-scoring with 101 and Paul Stirling contributing 57.

Balbirnie and Stirling put on a second-wicket partnership of 105.

Northern Knights all-rounders Mark Adair and Shane Getkate followed up their impressive bowling performances by ending unbeaten on 21 and 16 respectively to see Ireland home.

In addition to Adair's four-wicket haul, Getkate took 2-33.

Tendai Chatara was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers with 3-36, with Kyle Jarvis taking 2-43.

The sides will meet in two further one-day internationals at Stormont in Belfast on Thursday and Sunday, before playing three T20 matches.