County Championship: Somerset leave Hampshire sizeable run chase

Azhar Ali's 79 was his highest Championship score of the season so far for Somerset

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three): Somerset 408: Hildreth 105; Abbott 6-84 & 358-8 dec: Azhar Ali 79, Banton 70 Hampshire 349: Northeast 101; J Overton 5-70 & 12-1 Hampshire (6 pts) require 406 more runs to beat Somerset (8 pts) Scorecard

Division One leaders Somerset set Hampshire a target of 418 to win their County Championship match at Taunton.

Somerset wrapped up Hampshire's first innings for 349 on the third morning before setting about extending their 59-run advantage.

Tom Abell (58) and Azhar Ali (79) added 110 runs in 23 overs before lunch in a positive opening partnership.

Tom Banton made 70 before a declaration on 358-8, with the visitors losing Oliver Soames for a duck to end 12-1.

On a pair, Soames had already survived a big lbw shout off Lewis Gregory in the first over, but then played on to the very next ball to be dismissed without scoring for the second time in the match.

Defeat would be hugely damaging to third-placed Hampshire's County Championship title prospects, as a Somerset victory would create a 45-point gap between the two sides with six games left to play.

Somerset were able to seize control of the match on the third day thanks to their openers, who gave their second innings the perfect start with a stand of 128.

Captain Abell was bowled by Keith Barker shortly after reaching his second half-century of the match, while Pakistan batsman Azhar progressed to his highest Championship score of the season before he diverted a Kyle Abbott bouncer to James Fuller at third man.