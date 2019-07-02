County Championship: Dawid Malan ton steers Middlesex towards draw against Derbyshire

Dawid Malan has played 15 Tests for England, averaging 27.84 with the bat

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 557-6 dec: Du Plooy 118, Godleman 102, Hudson-Prentice 99, Reece 96, Dal 92 Middlesex 436-6: Malan 177*, Simpson 91*; Reece 2-82 Middlesex (4 pts) trail Derbyshire (7 pts) by 121 runs Scorecard

Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 177 as Middlesex successfully avoided the follow-on to edge their Division Two game against Derbyshire towards a draw.

Malan was on 39 overnight as Middlesex replied to 557-6 and he batted all day to guide his side to 436-6 at stumps.

The England batsman, who last played a Test in August 2018, hit 19 fours in his 344-ball innings, which has lasted three minutes shy of eight hours.

Malan's main support came from John Simpson, who finished unbeaten on 91.

Middlesex had looked in a little bit of danger when nightwatchman Steven Finn was the first man out, bowled by Logan van Beek to leave them on 159-4.

But although Max Holden (10) and George Scott (23) did not hang around long, Malan and Simpson put on 185.

Middlesex captain Dawid Malan told BBC Radio London:

"We needed it. We were behind the eight ball. We put ourselves in a pretty tough position and we kept losing wickets at crucial times so it was nice to be there at the end.

"We've let ourselves down quite a few times this season with the way we've fielded, caught, bowled and batted when we've been put in so it's become a bit of a trend. There's no excuse for that.

"Hopefully this and a couple of the results we've had recently when we've actually played good cricket will help us build momentum because we are a better team."

Derbyshire assistant coach Steve Kirby told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's a very, very flat wicket and Dawid Malan has batted out of his skin but we kept fighting and held to a good plan for the majority of the day.

"Dawid is an exceptional batsman. He absorbed a lot of pressure early and we bowled very well at him.

"There's everything to fight for and it's going to be a big challenge for our bowlers but I know we are going to come through that."