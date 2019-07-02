James Anderson: England seamer injured bowling for Lancashire

James Anderson bowled only eight balls on the third morning at Sedbergh School before being forced off the field

England seamer James Anderson was forced to leave the field with injury on day three of Lancashire's County Championship game against Durham.

He pulled up while running into bowl and tried three times to complete the over before going off.

England play a Test match against Ireland at Lord's starting on 24 July, before the home Ashes series against Australia gets under way on 1 August.

Anderson, 36, has taken 575 wickets in 148 Tests for his country.

He claimed his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, including 30 in the Championship so far this season.

Injury 'hugely concerning for England'

BBC Radio Lancashire commentator Scott Read at Sedbergh School

With just a month to go until the first Ashes Test, the sight of Anderson leaving the field of play, unable to complete his over, will be hugely concerning for England.

Anderson tried, unsuccessfully, three times to run in and bowl - the third time, he lasted just a couple of paces.

He appeared to try to stretch out his right leg before deciding to retreat to the dressing room in order to prevent any further damage.