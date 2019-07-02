County Championship: Ben Sanderson leads Northants to record win at Sussex

Ben Sanderson helped Northants take 20 Sussex wickets in just 78.4 overs

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Northamptonshire 273 & 331: Vasconcelos 88, Newton 54; Robinson 4-69, Rawlins 3-34 Sussex 106: Sanderson 6-37 & 105: Brown 46; Sanderson 4-18, Hutton 4-32 Northamptonshire (21 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by 393 runs Scorecard

Ben Sanderson led Northants to a record victory over Sussex with career-best match figures of 10-55 at Hove.

On 212-4 and leading by 379, Nathan Buck (51) helped Northants reach 331, while Ollie Robinson took another three dismissals for a 10-wicket match haul.

Needing 499 to win, Brett Hutton (4-32) ripped through the Sussex top-order to leave them 41-4 inside 21 overs.

Sanderson took 4-18 to skittle Sussex for 103, with Northants' 393-run win their biggest ever in terms of runs.

It was also a first County Championship triumph of the season for David Ripley's side, and a first victory at Hove since 1983.

For Jason Gillespie's Sussex, it was a heaviest runs defeat against county opposition, continuing their trend of brittle batting performances despite the loan signing of Varun Chopra from Essex.

Robinson's 10-132 was a rare highlight, but his bowling was overshadowed by Northants seam bowler Sanderson, who passed 200 first-class wickets.

Northants' Hutton finished with seven match wickets for the visitors, who move off the bottom of Division Two.