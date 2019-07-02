County Championship: Labuschagne builds Glamorgan advantage over Worcestershire

Brett D'Oliveira's defiant knock kept Worcestershire in the game at Cardiff

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day three): Glamorgan 449 & 137-1: Labuschagne 90, Selman 42; Leach 1-28 Worcestershire 370: D'Oliveira 103, Barnard 56; Hogan 5-62 Glamorgan (8 pts) lead Worcestershire (5 pts) by 216 runs Scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 90 helped Glamorgan stretch their lead to 216 over Worcestershire on day three of their Championship game at Cardiff.

The hosts lost Owen Morgan for a duck, but Nick Selman (42) and Australian Labuschagne - who hit 106 in the first innings - built a healthy lead.

Worcestershire had reached 370 thanks to Brett D'Oliveira's battling 103.

His resistance ended when caught and bowled off Michael Hogan, who claimed 5-62.

Labuschagne's second big knock of the game at Sophia Gardens saw him pass 1,000 Championship runs for the season, reaching the mark after only nine matches.

The last Glamorgan player to be first to that landmark was Steve James in 1997.