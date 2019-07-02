County Championship: Lancashire & Durham finely poised at Sedbergh

Chris Rushworth
Durham seamer Chris Rushworth took two wickets in the first over of Lancashire's second innings
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sedbergh School (day three):
Lancashire 337 & 204-7: Vilas 74*
Durham 281: Bancroft 77, Rimmington 53; Onions 5-93
Lancashire (6 pts) lead Durham (4 pts) by 260 runs
Durham fought back well on day three to leave all three results still possible against a Lancashire side which lost England's James Anderson to injury.

Anderson will play no further part in the match because of a calf problem.

Graham Onions finished with 5-93 as Durham's first innings ended on 281.

That gave Lancashire a 56-run lead, but Chris Rushworth removed England duo Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed in the first over to leave the hosts 0-2 and they closed on 204-7, 260 ahead.

Captain Dane Vilas (74 not out) registered his second half-century of the match, giving Lancashire a decent target to defend on day four - even without the services of their star bowler Anderson.

The 36-year-old, who claimed his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, managed to bowl only eight balls on his first spell on day three before being forced to leave the field because of injury.

