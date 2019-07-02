County Championship: Lancashire & Durham finely poised at Sedbergh

Durham seamer Chris Rushworth took two wickets in the first over of Lancashire's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sedbergh School (day three): Lancashire 337 & 204-7: Vilas 74* Durham 281: Bancroft 77, Rimmington 53; Onions 5-93 Lancashire (6 pts) lead Durham (4 pts) by 260 runs Scorecard

Durham fought back well on day three to leave all three results still possible against a Lancashire side which lost England's James Anderson to injury.

Anderson will play no further part in the match because of a calf problem.

Graham Onions finished with 5-93 as Durham's first innings ended on 281.

That gave Lancashire a 56-run lead, but Chris Rushworth removed England duo Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed in the first over to leave the hosts 0-2 and they closed on 204-7, 260 ahead.

Captain Dane Vilas (74 not out) registered his second half-century of the match, giving Lancashire a decent target to defend on day four - even without the services of their star bowler Anderson.

The 36-year-old, who claimed his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, managed to bowl only eight balls on his first spell on day three before being forced to leave the field because of injury.