Women's Ashes 2019: Australia take lead over England with nervy ODI win

By Callum Matthews

BBC Sport

'The greatest catch I have ever seen' - Haynes takes a stunning catch to dismiss Shrubsole
Women's Ashes 2019: First ODI, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester
England 177 (46.5 overs): Sciver 64, Perry 3-43
Australia 178-8 (42.3 overs): Healy 66, Ecclestone 3-34
Australia won by two wickets
Australia took a 2-0 lead in the multi-format Women's Ashes with a nervy two-wicket victory over England in Leicester.

Having been put in to bat, England slipped to 19-4 but Nat Sciver's 64 helped get them to 177 with Ellyse Perry taking 3-43.

Alyssa Healy then top-scored with 66 as Australia, who had been 105-5, chased the target with two wickets to spare.

England will look to draw level at the same venue on Thursday.

