Cricket World Cup: Police to investigate Pakistan v Afghanistan fan trouble at Headingley

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the trouble at the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley.

Three arrests were made with two men being released without charge and one bailed pending further enquiries.

There were incidents of "disorder" before, during and after the game which Pakistan won by three wickets.

Police say the two games left to play at Headingley will now have an "enhanced police presence".

Afghanistan play West Indies at the Leeds stadium on Thursday, with India's game against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Videos on social media showed Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clashing outside the ground on Saturday and a group trying to break through the gates between the main road and the stadium.

Fans were also seen jumping over the fence that surrounds the ground and gaining access to the concourse behind the Western Terrace.

The clashes continued after Pakistan's thrilling victory, with supporters charging on to the pitch and throwing punches at each other in the stands.

An International Cricket Council spokesperson said they were aware of "some scuffles among a minority of fans".

"We now have a better overall impression of the incidents that took place in and around the ground before, during and after the match, and recognise the need for there to be a full and comprehensive criminal investigation into those offences," said Superintendent Chris Bowen.

"While we did not receive any direct reports of people being injured, the footage that is out there clearly shows people being assaulted during these incidents.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was a victim and from anyone who witnessed any incidents, particularly if they have uncut original source phone footage that could assist in identifying incidents or offenders.

"Crowd trouble is relatively unheard of in cricket, and, as such, Saturday's match had been assessed by us as low risk and suitable for a security operation led by stewards without any police presence in the ground.

"We have now reviewed the policing arrangements for the coming matches this week at Headingley, in consultation with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and an enhanced police presence and stewarding will be in place to ensure people attending can have a safe and enjoyable time."