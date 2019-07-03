County Championship: Worcestershire hold out for draw against Glamorgan

Marnus Labuschagne's two centuries were unable to force victory for Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Glamorgan 449 & 246-5 dec: Labuschagne 100, Selman 58; D'Oliveira 2-90 Worcestershire 370: D'Oliveira 103, Barnard 56; Hogan 5-62 & 143-1 Ferguson 70*, Mitchell 64* Glamorgan (13 pts) drew with Worcestershire (10 pts) Scorecard

Promotion-chasing Glamorgan were unable to press home their advantage in Cardiff as Worcestershire comfortably batted out time for a draw.

Set 326 in 66 overs, the visitors were 143-1 when the teams agreed a draw.

Callum Ferguson (70 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (64 not out) shared a secure second-wicket stand of 135.

Glamorgan had declared at lunch at 246-5, after Worcestershire prevented them from accelerating in the first session.

Brett D'Oliveira followed his first-innings heroics by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for 100 and Nick Selman, Labuschagne becoming the first Glamorgan batsman in 14 years to score two centuries in a match.

Dan Douthwaite's muscular 40 was the only real impetus for the home side, and two full sessions did not prove enough for their bowlers to threaten with the game fizzling out in a tame draw as the pitch flattened out in the sunshine.

Australian Ferguson demonstrated his international pedigree with his highest Championship score, as Worcestershire reached the halfway mark of their campaign with a third draw to add to two wins and two losses.

Lancashire's draw against Durham kept Glamorgan top of the table, while club captain Chris Cooke, out since mid-May with an ankle injury, made a century on his Glamorgan return for the second XI away to Sussex.

Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"We expected the wicket to do a bit more, either break up or go up and down, we thought we had a chance but it wasn't to be on a good wicket against a very strong side. To get more points than them is very rewarding.

"We have five games left, other sides have six or seven, but we know we're in a position where we can get promotion so we've got to keep performing as we have been doing. We'll be keen to finish (this block) in the Championship with a win against Middlesex."

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne added:

"I've probably never batted this well for this period of time, consistently being able to do that (after six consecutive scores of 50 or more), so I'm really trying to hold onto that because you know as a cricketer there'll be ups and downs.

"(Returning in future seasons) is something we're talking about, I've loved my time at Glamorgan, the people, the coaches, support staff and supporters have been really welcoming. I'd definitely like to come back but that'll be revealed over the next few months."

Worcestershire coach Alex Gidman told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"(The target) was too much to ask, sometimes you have to accept that we didn't play as well and to get out with a draw was like a moral victory.

"Those two (Mitchell and Ferguson) are desperate to stick their hands up and occupy the crease for long periods of time, sixty overs was still a challenge on a tiring wicket and they showed the quality they have.

"An outstanding game of cricket from one individual (D'Oliveira), he single-handedly kept us in it. Sometimes it can take one person performing outstandingly well to drag a few others with him, and that gave the rest of us a lift because we knew we hadn't played as well as we could have."