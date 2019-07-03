County Championship: Cameron Bancroft steers Durham to draw with Lancashire

Cameron Bancroft passed 500 Championship runs for the season during his innings on day four at Sedbergh School

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sedbergh School (day four): Lancashire 337: Vilas 77, Rimmington 4-74 & 247: Vilas 85; Rimmington 4-42 Durham 281: Bancroft 77, Onions 5-93 & 194-6: Bancroft 92*; Mahmood 3-58 Lancashire (11 pts) drew with Durham (9 pts) Scorecard

Cameron Bancroft scored an unbeaten 92 to help Durham to a Division Two draw with promotion-chasing Lancashire.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas once again top-scored for his side with 85 in their second-innings total of 247.

That left Durham 304 to win off a minimum of 79 overs and they started poorly as Saqib Mahmood (3-58) struck in successive overs to leave them 11-2.

But skipper Bancroft's knock, adding to his first-innings 77, steered the visitors to 194-6 at the close.

Fellow Australian Nathan Rimmington had earlier taken 4-42 to end up with career-best match figures of 8-116.

Lancashire's England seamer James Anderson, who went off injured with tightness in his calf on day three, batted with a runner but did not bowl for the hosts.

Durham skipper Cameron Bancroft:

"At the start of the innings, we were hoping to bat as long as we could to try and have a crack at winning the game. But the wicket deteriorated a lot and it became difficult.

"So we did well to battle on and get a draw. In the context of our season, that was far more important than me getting 100. I had to do my job and the draw was important.

"It was potentially a questionable decision to bowl on the first day, but when you don't know a cricket ground you have to take a gamble.

"Nathan Rimmington was outstanding with the ball. On a challenging wicket he put the ball in the right areas. He deserved every one of those wickets. He will be a big part in us moving forward."

Analysis

BBC Newcastle's Martin Emmerson

It was an honour to cover a game in such beautiful surroundings and Lancashire and Durham didn't let the setting or the occasion down.

The game ebbed and flowed. Durham knew it would be tough to chase the 304 they were set. But having lost Alex Lees and Gareth Harte for ducks in the early exchanges it became a battle for survival.

It would have been nice to see Cameron Bancroft get his second century in a week, but he put the team first and was happy to shake hands on a draw with four overs left and him on 92. After batting out the final 22 overs with Ben Raine, he faced 191 balls.

Bancroft is now delivering the runs we knew he could after a slow start. That's 332 in his last four innings and he was the top scorer in this game.

While there are still plenty of issues to sort in the Durham batting, they are now four games unbeaten and hopefully heading in the right direction after their worst start to a season.