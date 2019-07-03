County Championship: Yorkshire beat Surrey in thrilling finish

Ben Coad (left) and Keshav Maharaj (right) ripped through Surrey's middle order to swing the game in Yorkshire's favour

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day four): Yorkshire 327 & 352: Lyth 68; S Curran 3-90 Surrey 362 & 194: Elgar 71; Maharaj 3-69, Coad 2-30 Yorkshire (22 pts) beat Surrey (7 pts) by 123 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire beat Surrey by 123 runs on a dramatic final day at Scarborough.

Ben Coad (48) and Duanne Olivier added 49 runs to the Tykes' overnight total before they were all out for 352, setting Surrey a target of 318 to win.

Surrey got off to a solid start but suffered a middle-order collapse either side of tea after Dean Elgar was run out for 71, going from 157-2 to 163-7.

Jamie Smith led the resistance but the hosts persisted and Olivier took the last wicket with 10 balls to spare.

Coad had resumed on 16 not out and ended up narrowly missing out on his maiden first-class half-century, hitting seven fours and one six in his 42-ball innings which boosted Yorkshire's total and their hopes of victory.

Surrey began their chase comfortably, reaching 68-0 at lunch, before the departures of Mark Stoneman (46) and Scott Borthwick (24) left them 136-2.

The visitors appeared well set but Elgar was needlessly run out following good work by David Willey, and Coad (2-30) removed Ben Foakes' off-stump and had Sam Curran caught behind as Surrey lost three wickets without adding a run.

After tea Keshav Maharaj (3-69) dispatched Ryan Patel and Rikki Clarke as Yorkshire bowled seven consecutive maiden overs to increase the pressure on the batsmen.

Jordan Clark resisted for an hour alongside Smith, scoring one run from 58 deliveries, before being bowled by Olivier and Morne Morkel was subsequently run out without facing from the very next ball.

Gareth Batty and Smith looked like they may navigate the final 10 overs of the day but, after Yorkshire took the new ball with three overs remaining, Olivier had Batty caught in the slips to leave Surrey 194 all out.

Yorkshire move up to third in the Division One table, 36 points behind leaders Somerset, while Surrey are sixth - 39 points ahead of bottom side Nottinghamshire.

Ben Coad (left) and Keshav Maharaj (right) ripped through Surrey's middle order to swing the game in Yorkshire's favour

Yorkshire fast bowler Ben Coad:

"We stuck at it really hard there. We knew another 20 or 30 runs this morning would be massive for us, but to get 50 meant we really took the momentum with us.

"Then they batted really well first up, but we kept saying, 'Stay patient, chances will come. Once we get one, we'll get a few'. Thankfully we got a soft one with the run out (Elgar), which started the ball rolling. I just think we deserved that win for how hard we stuck at it.

"People are calling me an all-rounder now for some reason. I know my role batting is to score runs quickly. That's how I'll help the team. If I stick around, there will be a ball with my name on it. Thankfully, I got a few balls to score off.

"As long as we keep putting performances like that in, there's no reason at all why we won't be there and thereabouts come the end of the year."

Surrey coach Michael Di Venuto told BBC Radio London:

"Any loss hurts. We let them get away this morning with the ball, but it was still a target we thought we could give a really good shake.

"10 minutes before tea, we were looking in really good shape to have a good crack. But it was a mad 10 minutes before tea where we lost three wickets in five balls that took the wind out of our sails.

"Then a couple of wickets straight up after tea ended any hope of a run chase. We were trying to hang on from there.

"We were almost getting into the exact position we wanted to be in at tea. Anyway near 150 in the last session with wickets in hand, especially on this ground, we were going to give it a serious crack."