Glamorgan Cricket: County break new ground against Netherlands

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten has played four one-day and 29 T20 internationals for the Netherlands

T20, Glamorgan v Netherlands Date: Thursday 4 July Time: 1430 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Live commentary and report BBC Sport online; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan break new ground as they face the Netherlands in a T20 match in Cardiff, the first time the teams have met in the short format.

The game serves as preparation for the T20 Blast for Glamorgan, while the Netherlands are touring the UK.

All-rounder Craig Meschede, paceman Marchant de Lange and teenage seamer Roman Walker come in for Glamorgan.

Bowler Timm van der Gugten switches dressing-rooms to play for the tourists.

The Netherlands arrive in Wales on the back of winning one and losing one in a double-header against Gloucestershire in Bristol.

"We've got one or two places (for the Blast) up for grabs, but we've got the skipper (Colin Ingram) coming in, Shaun Marsh coming in, and guys who played last year are finishing off the second XI game in Kiran Carlson and Andrew Salter," said Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard.

"There's not a huge expectation on the lads because they've put a lot in a lot of effort over the last four days (in the Championship draw against Worcestershire). Lukas Carey was terrific although he hasn't had the figures to back up how well he's bowled, and he'll share the new ball with Marchant."

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Meschede, Labuschagne, Lloyd (capt), Root, Douthwaite, Wagg, Morgan, Cullen (wk), de Lange, Carey, Walker.

Netherlands (from): Visee, O'Dowd, Staal, Cooper, Barsei, Seelar (capt), Edwards (wk), de Leede, Glover, Boissevain, Snater, Kingma, Overdijk.