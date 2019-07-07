County Championship: Kent hit back after Elgar and Foakes hit fifties

Sam Curran (left) trudges off after being dismissed for 43.

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day one): Surrey 244-6: Elgar 63, Foakes 57*; Stewart 3-84 Kent: Yet to bat Surrey 1 pt, Kent 2 pts Scorecard

Dean Elgar and Ben Foakes hit patient half-centuries but regular Kent wickets kept champions Surrey in check.

The hosts recovered after losing Mark Stoneman for a golden duck as Rory Burns and Elgar put on 72 in 27 overs.

Elgar's 63 and Foakes' unbeaten 57 were supported by England all-rounder Sam Curran's counter-attacking 43, but the visitors hit back.

Grant Stewart took 3-84 to restrict Surrey to 244-6 when the light closed in and forced an early close.

After a delayed start, Kent opted to field and Harry Podmore impressed immediately, inducing an edge from Burns off the first ball of the match and then trapping Stoneman in front with the second.

It took Surrey more than 50 minutes to score a boundary and they laboured to 35-1 at lunch.

Burns (30) then feathered an edge through to wicket-keeper Ollie Robinson, off Stewart, before Podmore produced a beauty to beat Scott Borthwick's defence.

Elgar's innings, his third half-century in as many Championship matches, was ended when he was adjudged lbw off Stewart.

Curran's 43 off 58 balls included two sixes but his positive approach proved his downfall, as he top-edged a lifter from Matt Milnes.