County Championship: Davies and Bess lead Somerset recovery against Notts

Ben Slater's short-leg catch to dismiss Tom Abell was the highlight of the morning session

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Somerset 326: Davies 74, Bess 51; Wood 4-85, Ashwin 3-93 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Somerset 3 pts, Nottinghamshire 3 pts Scorecard

Steven Davies and Dom Bess shared a century stand as Division One leaders Somerset made 326 all out against struggling Nottinghamshire at Taunton.

They were in trouble at 145-6, but Davies (78) and Bess (51) put on 128 before falling to Luke Wood (4-85).

Ravichandran Ashwin (3-93) ended the innings by having number 11 Jack Leach lbw with the last ball of the day.

James Hildreth earlier became Somerset's fifth highest run-scorer with 16,220 before he was out for 44.

The home side began the game with a 15-point lead over Essex at the top of the table, with winless Notts 33 points adrift at the bottom and without England's Stuart Broad, who took an enforced rest ahead of the forthcoming Ashes series.

Notts matched Somerset through the first two sessions, taking three wickets in each, with skipper Tom Abell falling during the morning sessions to a brilliant one-handed short-leg catch by Ben Slater off Ashwin.

The India spinner struck again after lunch when Tom Banton departed hit wicket after dead-batting a ball and dislodging a bail as he tried to prevent it rolling towards his stumps.

Davies and Bess kept Notts at bay for 36 overs before left-armer Wood make the double breakthrough with the new ball. But Jamie Overton's 34 off 35 balls enabled Somerset to collect a third batting point before they were finally all out.