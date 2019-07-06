County Championship: Ian Holland & Aneurin Donald hit Hampshire tons against Warwickshire

Ian Holland's previous best score in first-class cricket was 58 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Hampshire 450-6: Donald 173, Holland 143, Northeast 59; Stone 3-75 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Hampshire (5 pts), Warwickshire (2 pts) Scorecard

Ian Holland and Aneurin Donald both scored centuries to put Hampshire in a strong position against Warwickshire on the opening day at the Ageas Bowl.

The pair put on 262 for the fifth wicket as the hosts recovered from 168-4 to close on a commanding 450-6.

Holland batted patiently in reaching his maiden first-class ton, eventually edging Olly Stone behind for 143.

Donald, by contrast, struck five sixes as he bludgeoned his way to 173 before falling in the day's final over.

The 22-year-old also hit 21 fours during his 144-ball knock, briefly switching into one-day mode upon reaching his three figures, taking just 20 deliveries to move from 100 to 150.

His brutal assault during the evening session coincided with Warwickshire taking the second new ball - which, on a flat pitch, made little to no difference, with one Stone over going for 19 runs.

The Bears, who elected to field first, had got off to the perfect start when Stone (3-75) dismissed opener Felix Organ and Ajinkya Rahane to leave Hampshire 13-2.

Sam Northeast (59) shared 98 with Holland for the third wicket but the game remained in the balance after he and Rilee Rossouw (34) fell shortly after lunch.

However, Holland and Donald combined brilliantly to break an 82-year-old record for the fifth wicket for Hampshire, with the latter's century also his first since joining the county from Glamorgan in August 2018.