County Championship: Leicestershire on top against Durham

Chris Wright has now taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings 12 times

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day one): Durham 115: Bancroft 36; Wright 5-30 Leicestershire 124-4: Horton 50; Raine 3-29 Durham 1 pt, Leicestershire 3 pts Scorecard

Pace bowler Chris Wright took 5-30 as Leicestershire bowled out Durham for just 117 on the opening day of their Championship game at Grace Road.

The visitors lasted just 47.3 overs as the Leicestershire seam attack ran through their order.

Cameron Bancroft resisted for over two hours for 36, but Ned Eckersley (25) was the only other batsman to pass 20.

Opener Paul Horton made exactly 50 for the home side, who reached 124-4 in reply at the close, nine runs ahead.

Durham have the fewest batting bonus points in Division Two - just 13 from their eight completed games - and their hopes of a decent total disappeared when skipper Bancroft was caught behind off Mohammad Abbas immediately after lunch.

Leicestershire reached 62-1 at the start of their innings but former Leicestershire all-rounder Ben Raine (3-29) removed Neil Dexter, Horton and Mark Cosgrove in the final session as Durham at least achieved a positive end to a disappointing day.