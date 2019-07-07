County Championship: Temba Bavuma makes 103 as Northants make Lancashire toil

Temba Bavuma hit 13 fours in his 125-ball century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 334-5: Bavuma 103, Vasconcelos 77, Rossington 76*; Onions 3-66 Lancashire: Yet to bat Northamptonshire 3 pts, Lancashire 1 pt Scorecard

South Africa's Temba Bavuma hit his first County Championship century as Northants made a strong start with the bat against Lancashire.

He fell immediately after reaching his ton for 103 off 126 balls, but his knock ensured the hosts made the most of the surface to close on 334-5.

Half-centuries from Ricardo Vasconcelos (77) and Adam Rossington (76 not out) also made bowling hard work.

Onions (3-66) was the pick of the Lancashire attack on the first day.

Before the game, it was confirmed Lancashire would be without James Anderson for the next two County Championship fixtures after he tore a calf muscle against Durham at Sedbergh School last week.

The Red Rose's injury problems appeared to be mounting when seamer Josh Bohannon went off the field with a knee problem in the morning session.

Although he was able to return, the pitch was certainly more to a batsman's liking despite Northants losing 3-20 in the space of 29 balls midway through the afternoon.

That was before Bavuma and Rossington added 149 for the fifth wicket, the Northants captain and wicketkeeper reaching the close unbeaten in a fine hand featuring 10 fours and six so far.