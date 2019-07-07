County Championship: 20 wickets fall on first day in Worcestershire-Derbyshire match

Luis Reece was the day's top performer, taking 4-20 with the ball in between innings of 31 and 12 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chester Road, Kidderminster (day one): Derbyshire 108: Reece 31; Morris 4-26, Leach 3-33 & 19-0 Worcestershire 113: Reece 4-30, Hudson-Prentice 3-27 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 14 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire and Derbyshire each took 10 wickets on day one of their County Championship game at Kidderminster.

After Derbyshire reached lunch on 63-3, home skipper Joe Leach had three scalps in seven balls to launch an astonishing afternoon of 11 wickets in the session, assisted by Charlie Morris (4-26).

Bowled out for 108, Derbyshire then hit back to dismiss the Pears for 113, Luis Reece leading the way with 4-20.

But there were no more alarms as the visitors closed on 19-0, a lead of 14.

Leach took 3-33, while Morris took his wicket tally in the Championship this season to 30 in seven matches, Ed Barnard claimed economical figures of 2-22 and fit-again Dillon Pennington marked his recall with his first wicket of the season.

Reece top scored with 31 and then reached 12 not out second time around, safely negotiating seven overs with Billy Godleman (7).

But no Worcestershire batsman could make more than 20, number 10 Pennington top scoring with 18.

Reece was well backed by Ravi Rampaul and former Sussex paceman Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who took 3-27 to follow his eye-catching debut last week when he took a wicket with his first ball in a Championship game, and made 99 and 0.

This is the second game to be staged by Worcestershire at Chester Road, Kidderminster while their New Road home is being cleaned up following their latest flood.

Chester Road has now staged 69 County Championship games since its first in 1921

Pears bowling coach Alan Richardson told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"A day to be a bowler? It looks that way, doesn't it. To take 20 wickets in a day shows it's a bit more conducive for the bowlers. It's not often I want to strap them back on but it felt that way.

"Both attacks bowled really well and put the batting units under a lot of pressure. It has swung for both sides the whole day and that certainly helps and there has been a little bit of assistance from the pitch, although it's quite slow.

"Both bowling units have been really patient and bowled lots of maidens, not gone for many runs, and forced the batters to make a mistake. We have come out even at the end of the day but now it has basically turned into a one-innings game.

Derbyshire all-round Fynn Hudson-Prentice told BBC Radio Derby:

"It was a little bit fresh this morning, a bit damp, and we thought after winning the toss it would dry out in the afternoon and get flat. When I came in we were in a bad situation at 63-6 and Leus Du Plooy said it was a little bit two-paced.

"The wicket continued to do a bit through the whole day which was something we weren't expecting. It did keep seaming around even when it got drier.

"It was a horrible period for our two openers going back in for seven overs but they did a great job and hopefully we can build a lead."