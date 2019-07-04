Cricket World Cup: Pakistan need a miracle to reach semi-finals - Sarfaraz

Pakistan were thrashed in their opening game by West Indies but had a strong end to the tournament

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Pakistan v Bangladesh Venue: Lord's Date: 5 July Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Watch in-play clips & highlights on the BBC Sport website & app; live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra & BBC Sport website

Pakistan will give it their all in their final group game on Friday despite needing "a miracle" to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, says captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The 1992 champions need to beat Bangladesh by a margin of at least 316 runs to qualify instead of New Zealand.

And, if Bangladesh bat first on Friday, Pakistan will not be able to catch New Zealand regardless of the result.

"We will do our best to end on a high," wicketkeeper Sarfaraz said.

"It is very difficult, 316 runs is a big margin. Only if you're batting first, if you score 600 runs or 500 runs [might it be possible].

"If you look at the tournament then, realistically, the tournament is of 280-300 totals.

"We will do our best to win the last game as well to end on a high and we will do our best to achieve that but we need to be realistic, but if Allah helps then miracles can happen."

Pakistan have lost their past four one-day internationals against Bangladesh.

They were thrashed by West Indies in their first game of the World Cup but recorded wins over England, New Zealand, Afghanistan and South Africa to move to fifth place.

Defending champions Australia, India and England have all secured qualification.