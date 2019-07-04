Cricket World Cup: Australia batsman Shaun Marsh out of tournament with broken arm

Marsh grimaces as he receives treatment after the incident on Thursday

Australia batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after breaking his arm in training.

The 35-year-old - who made two appearances at the World Cup, scoring a total of 26 runs - will be replaced in the squad by Peter Handscomb.

Marsh was injured while batting in the Old Trafford nets against team-mate Pat Cummins on Thursday.

The injury makes Marsh a major doubt for the Ashes, which start on 1 August with the first Test at Edgbaston.

"Unfortunately, the scans have revealed Shaun has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery," Australia coach Justin Langer said. "We are right behind him in his recovery."

Thursday's training session, which took place two days before reigning champions Australia's final round-robin game against South Africa, also saw all-rounder Glenn Maxwell taken to hospital for checks after he was struck batting against Mitchell Starc.

"The scans have cleared Glenn of any serious damage and we'll continue to monitor him over the coming days," Langer said. "We are hopeful he will be fit to perform for us on Saturday against South Africa."

Australia have already qualified for the World Cup semi-finals and victory against South Africa will see them top the points table and set up a semi-final against New Zealand on 9 July.