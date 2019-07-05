Shaun Marsh: Glamorgan wait on broken arm prognosis for Australia batsman

Shaun Marsh first played for Glamorgan in 2012

Glamorgan are hoping Shaun Marsh will still play some part for the Welsh county in 2019 despite the Australia batsman suffering a broken arm.

Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after sustaining a fractured forearm facing Pat Cummins in the Old Trafford nets.

The 35-year-old needs surgery with no time frame yet set for his return.

Marsh is due to link up with Glamorgan for the rest of the season if he is not involved in the Ashes series.

The Australian was due to start his second year as Glamorgan's all-format overseas player at the end of the World Cup.

Marsh and his brother Mitchell were signed for Glamorgan's T20 campaign which starts on Thursday, 18 July, while Glamorgan are pushing for County Championship promotion as they currently top Division Two.

"It's terrible news for Shaun to miss out on the latter stages of the World Cup and we wish him a swift recovery," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"We will continue to monitor Shaun's situation closely over the coming days but we are still hopeful he will be able to play a part in our Vitality Blast campaign and our promotion push in the County Championship."

There was an outside chance Marsh could have been involved in the Ashes squad, with the first England and Australia Test starting on 1 August.

Brothers Shaun and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia win the 2018 Ashes

Marsh and younger brother Mitchell were dropped for Australia's most recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

Glamorgan are waiting to see if their Australia players are available for the start of their T20 campaign against Somerset in Cardiff on 18 July, before facing Gloucestershire the following day.

Mitchell Marsh is expected to be available at the end of July, missing the start of the T20 tournament with Glamorgan because he is currently involved in an Australia A tour of England.

The tour overlaps with the Welsh county's first four fixtures in the T20 Blast, with an Australia versus Australia A fixture in Southampton between 23 and 26 July acting as an Ashes warm-up.

This game clashes with Glamorgan ties at Surrey on 25 July and a home game against Middlesex a day later.

Glamorgan's current in-form overseas player Marnus Labuschagne may not be available to cover as he is also likely to be involved in the Ashes trial match, having played Australia's last three Tests.