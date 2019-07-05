Cricket World Cup final to be shown on free-to-air TV if England qualify

England beat New Zealand by 119 runs on Wednesday to reach the World Cup semi-finals

The Cricket World Cup final will be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK if England are in it.

Sky Sports said they would show the event live, although they have not yet revealed which channel it will be on.

There are also TV highlights on Channel 4, while there will be Test Match Special radio commentary, plus clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hosts England beat New Zealand on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1992.

The final is on Sunday, 14 July at Lord's on a bumper day for British sport which also features the Wimbledon men's final and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"Our aim has always been to celebrate what could be a 'once in a generation' moment of a home team in a big final on home soil," said Sky chief executive Stephen van Rooyen.

"So, if England reach the final, we will make the match available to everyone so the whole country can be part of a rare and special big sporting moment."

BT Sport showed football's Champions League final in June for free on YouTube and its app, and said 11.3m viewers saw Liverpool's victory over Tottenham.