Cricket World Cup: Australia's Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh called into squad

It is the second time this tournament Marsh has been called up to replace Stoinis

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Australia v England Venue: Edgbaston Date: 11 July Start: 10:30 BST

Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have been called into Australia's World Cup squad as cover for injured duo Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis.

Khawaja injured his hamstring during Saturday's defeat by South Africa and Australia said it "looks likely" he will miss the rest of the tournament.

Stoinis will also have a scan on Sunday to determine the extent of the side strain that has been troubling him.

Australia take on England in Thursday's semi-final at Edgbaston.

It is a second call-up for Marsh as cover for Stoinis. He had been due to start a four-day game for Australia A against Sussex at Arundel on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wade was also due to play in that game and while neither have been officially added to Australia's 15-strong World Cup squad, they have travelled to Birmingham.