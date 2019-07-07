James Anderson: Ashes fitness race for England bowler to face Australia

James Anderson bowled only eight balls on the third morning at Sedbergh School before picking up the injury

England's all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson faces a race to be fit for the Ashes after tearing a calf muscle in a county game for Lancashire.

Anderson suffered "a low grade calf muscle tear" on Tuesday's third day of a match against Durham at Sedbergh.

The 36-year-old will miss Lancashire's next two County Championship matches as he undergoes a fitness programme.

The first of five Ashes Tests between England and Australia starts on 1 August at Edgbaston.

Before that, England face Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's, with that match starting on 24 July.

Anderson has taken an English record 575 wickets in 148 Tests, to stand fourth on all the time-list behind only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

He claimed his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, having now taken 30 in six Championship matches so far this season, at an average of just 9.37, from 159.4 overs.