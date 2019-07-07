ODI series: Ireland defeat Zimbabwe to complete ODI series whitewash

Murtagh has been in impressive form for Ireland

Third one-day international, Stormont Zimbabwe 190 all out (46.5 overs): Williams 67; Murtagh 3-39, Getkate 2-30, Rankin 2-39, Adair 2-53 Ireland 191-4 (41.2 overs): McCollum 54, Porterfield 49, K O'Brien 35 Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard

Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets at Stormont to complete a 3-0 one-day international series victory.

Tim Murtagh once again played a leading role for Ireland, taking three wickets as the hosts had the visitors all out for 190 after 46.5 overs.

James McCollum hit 54 runs and captain William Porterfield scored 49 as the hosts recorded 191-4 in reply.

Ireland won the opening match of the series by four wickets and had a five-run win on Friday.

Murtagh's three-wicket haul on Sunday made it nine in three games for the Middlesex bowler at an average of 11.33.

Porterfield scored 49 runs from 69 balls

His first came in the third over during a strong start for Ireland which saw Zimbabwe losing three wickets for 52 runs after 15 overs.

He was supported by Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin and Shane Getkate who all took two wickets each, with Murtagh taking Tendai Chatara's final wicket with three and a half overs left.

Sean Williams was the best of the visitors' batsmen, delivering 67 during an impressive innings before being run out off an Adair ball.

McCollum, who scored his second consecutive half-century after hitting 73 runs in Friday's victory, was caught by Solomon Mire from Ryan Burl.

Experienced skipper Porterfield passed the 4,000-run mark in one-day internationals as he was bowled by Burl just as he was edging towards a half-century.

Ireland will now play a three-game T20 international series against Zimbabwe next week before their Test match against England at Lord's from 24-27 July.