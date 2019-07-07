Women's Ashes 2019: Australia thrash England by 194 runs to go 6-0 up in series

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The softest of dismissals' - England opener Jones out for a duck

Women's Ashes 2019: Third ODI, St Lawrence, Canterbury Australia 269-7 (50 overs): Lanning 69, Healy 68, Sciver 3-51 England 75 (32.5 overs): Perry 7-22, Schutt 2-21 Australia won by 194 runs; lead multi-format series 6-0 Scorecard

England were thrashed by 194 runs after a dismal batting performance against Australia that put the tourists within touching distance of retaining the Women's Ashes.

Chasing 270 for victory, England were reduced to 21-6 inside the first 10 overs and were ultimately bundled out for 75 with 103 balls remaining.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry took a career-best 7-22 as only three England players made double figures at Canterbury.

Australia's total had earlier been set up by a fine 69 from captain Meg Lanning and 68 from wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

The loss means Australia have a 6-0 lead in the multi-format series and victory in the Test will ensure they retain the trophy.

England are not completely out of the series but they will now need to win the Test, which is worth four points, and all three T20 matches to regain the Ashes.

However, Australia have looked on a different level to England and it will be a huge ask for the hosts to overturn the points deficit.

And this - an abysmal chase that saw them fall to their heaviest ODI defeat at home - will do little to raise their confidence before the Test on 18 July.

England slump to dreadful defeat

This was as poor a run chase as you could see by an England side that just two years ago lifted the World Cup and were on a 14-match unbeaten run in ODIs going into this series.

Amy Jones' struggles against Perry continued as she chipped the third ball of the chase to mid-on and she took two wickets in two balls in her next over, with Tammy Beaumont trapped lbw before Sarah Taylor edged behind for a golden duck.

The pressure from Perry was relentless. After nine overs, she had 5-12, including the wicket of England's captain Heather Knight, while pace bowler Schutt dismissed all-rounder Natalie Sciver for nought.

None of the top five reached double figures as Perry dismantled them and she returned to the attack to dismiss Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone to finish with figures of 10-4-22-7.

England's batting has not fired throughout this series and it will be a source of concern going into the Test match - Australia won their last red-ball outing in England four years ago.

Some of the dismissals were technically poor, such as Sciver moving back to an inswinger, and some were simply poor shots, but England should be - and are - better than they showed at Canterbury.

Australia show their class

'Good sharp catch!' - Haynes caught and bowled by Ecclestone

Australia are the number one ranked ODI side and they showed why on their way to a total that ultimately proved well beyond England's grasp.

England were without strike bowler Katherine Brunt after she injured her ankle in the second ODI but their pace bowlers acquitted themselves well in the middle overs.

However, Lanning and Healy's 109-run partnership was brutal. They picked the gaps with ease and found the boundary constantly - Healy hit nine fours within the first 14 overs, and she and Lanning looked well set.

Both fell cheaply - Healy top-edging Sciver to square leg before Lanning sent a leading edge to the point fielder - but Australia weathered England's fightback, hitting out when they could and running well between the wickets.

This is the first time that one team has won all three of the limited-overs matches since the multi-format series was introduced in 2013. They will now be confident of securing an Ashes whitewash over England.

'Australia are streets ahead right now' - what they said

England captain Heather Knight: "It's not good enough. It's very tough to take - a lot of us are hurting in that dressing room. Australia came at us hard and we didn't have an answer for it.

"We need to be very honest with ourselves and work out what has gone wrong. I'm not sure what it is at the moment but we can't hide behind it.

"We haven't played well but enough credit to Australia, they were too good for us."

Australia captain Meg Lanning: "I'm very pleased. All round we were better than the last game. They came back at us hard with the ball but that bowling performance was excellent - Ellyse Perry showed the way and it's nice to get the job done."

Ex-England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent on Test Match Special: "This is not a fair reflection of the distance between the two teams. England are much better than this.

"You can have games like this and you can write them off. But this is a scorecard you'd expect of England in beating Sri Lanka, not Australia beating England.

"It's simple - mentally and technically, Australia are streets ahead right now. It's one thing, not coming out and winning, but it's this sort of fashion of play, it's not great to watch."