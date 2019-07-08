County Championship: Somerset spinners spark Notts collapse

Jake Libby is playing only his second Championship game of the season for Nottinghamshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Somerset 326 & 7-1: Abell 3*, Azhar 2*; Ashwin 1-4 Nottinghamshire 241: Libby 77, Nash 50; Bess 5-59, Jack Leach 3-79 Somerset (6 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (4 pts) by 92 runs with 9 wickets standing Scorecard

Spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach ran through Notts in the final session on day two as Somerset earned an 85-run first-innings lead at Taunton.

The visitors were 189-2 at tea, despite Chris Nash having to retire hurt on 50, but slumped to 241 all out.

Bess claimed 5-59, while left-armer Leach picked up 3-79, including the wicket of top-scorer Jake Libby for 77.

Somerset had to face five overs before the close and lost nightwatchman Tim Groenewald as they closed on 7-1.

Having bowled out Somerset on day one, Notts only lost one wicket during the morning - but Nash had to leave the field after being hit on the helmet by a rapid bouncer from Jamie Overton shortly after reaching a 90-ball half-century.

Ben Duckett (38) was caught behind off Bess after lunch, but it was the post-tea session which saw the visitors lose seven wickets for 40 in 21 overs.

After batting for four and a half hours, Libby edged a ball from leach to first slip as he tried to drive and Notts skipper Steven Mullaney (24) perished to a poor shot, caught at mid-wicket.

Debutant Liam Patterson-White lasted only four deliveries before being caught at short leg, one of two catches in that position for Tom Banton, and Bess ended the innings when Luke Fletcher was caught at leg slip - the eighth time Bess has taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings.

Groenewald was then sent out to open by Somerset but was caught behind off Ravichandran Ashwin in the first over, but Tom Abell and Azhar Ali prevented any further damage.