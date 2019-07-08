County Championship: Alex Davies hits century as Lancashire recover against Northants

Alex Davies' ton was his first in seven Championship innings this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 442: Bavuma 103, Vasconcelos 77, Rossington 76; Onions 5-77 Lancashire 211-4: Davies 124*, Jones 44; Keogh 2-30, Sanderson 2-33 Lancashire (2 pts) trail Northants (4 pts) by 231 runs with 6 wickets remaining Scorecard

Alex Davies made an unbeaten 124 as Lancashire recovered from 2-2 to reach 211-4 but Northants still had a 231-run lead at the end of day two.

The home side advanced their overnight score of 334-5 to 442 all out,

Lancashire then lost England opener Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed for ducks inside five overs, with Jennings caught at slip off Ben Sanderson, who then bowled Hameed off an inside edge.

Davies hit 19 fours and put on 127 with Rob Jones (44) as they closed on 211-4

Steven Croft (38 not out) also provided the stylish Davies with valuable support in an unbroken stand of 80.

After reaching his 50 from just 59 balls, Davies ended the day at Wantage Road with 21 fours in his 179-ball innings, his first Championship century in over a year.

But Rob Keogh also picked up two wickets to leave Lancashire still needing 81 more runs to avoid the possibility of following on.

Northants captain Adam Rossington told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We lost a couple of early wickets but to rebuild and reach 442 having been stuck in we're really happy with that.

"They've managed to get another partnership going towards the close but we've got the new ball coming soon so hopefully we can take a good lead.

"We've been good at the start this year with the new ball and then we kept it reasonable tight until the breakthrough came after tea.

"We'd have liked another before the close but we can regroup and come back strong in the morning."

Lancs centurion Alex Davies told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I've obviously missed quite a bit of the season, so to come back and get a few on the board is nice. Losing those early wickets focussed me a bit more and made my role even more important.

"Upon reflection, I've maybe tried a little too hard over the last few games having missed so much cricket, whereas going into this game I knew I was playing well and just needed to relax a bit.

"A trait of ours is having fight when we're behind. Jonesy played well and I always love batting with Crofty.

"We're behind the game, which we haven't been this season, so it's a test of what we're made of from here."