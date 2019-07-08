Ireland name four potential Test debutants in 14-man squad to face England

Media playback is not supported on this device No pressure on Ireland at Lords Test says Adair

Ireland have named potential Test debutants Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh and Craig Young in a 14-man squad to face England at Lord's.

The four-day Test from 24-27 July will be Ireland's third since being admitted to full member status by the ICC.

Ireland lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their first Test in Dublin in May 2018 and went down by seven wickets to Afghanistan in March 2019.

William Porterfield will captain Ireland for the historic Test match.

'It's going to be a special occasion'- Porterfield looks ahead to Lords Test

Andrew White, Chair of National Men's Selectors, said: "The historic nature of this Test match will not be lost on anyone, however, the players will not be overawed by the occasion.

"I think we demonstrated the fight and talent we possess in the recent ODI against England at Malahide, and I expect the players will look to be just as competitive in the Test arena."

"We have stated all along that as Selectors we are looking for players not only in-form but displaying consistent performances, and I believe we have selected a squad that reflects this. It's also a squad that balances experience and emerging talent, which is necessary in looking to the future in this format of the game.

"This may only be our third Test, but we have 11 more to play over the next three years and our two Tests to date have shown glimpses of the potential we possess."

"We often say that this is a team in transition, but recent performances at home give us great optimism that we are on the right path and will come to Lord's with confidence and belief."

The same squad of players will play a two-day warm-up game against a Middlesex 2nd XI at Merchant Taylor's School on 18-19 July.

Ireland squad: W Porterfield (c), M Adair, A Balbirnie, A McBrine, J McCollum, T Murtagh, K O'Brien, B Rankin, S Singh, P Stirling, S Thompson, L Tucker, G Wilson, C Young.