David Willey: Yorkshire all-rounder signs new three-year deal with county

Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey has signed a new three-year contract extension to keep him with the county until the end of the 2022 season.

Willey joined from Northamptonshire and made his debut for the White Rose against Nottinghamshire in May 2016.

The England international, 29, has taken 11 wickets in four County Championship matches this season.

"It's nice to be here for an extended period and hopefully I'm around and can contribute some silverware," he said.

"Over the past three or four years I've probably been more unsettled on the pitch at Yorkshire, being in and out with England. That makes it hard to feel part of the group.

"When you move to a new county it takes time to bed and for you to feel part of it, so moving forward this summer I'm going to be available a lot more and over the next few years I imagine it will be much the same."

Willey has played 46 one day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals for England but was was left out of their 15-man World Cup squad despite featuring regularly in recent years.

He has taken 178 first-class wickets in 70 matches since his debut in 2009.

A prolific run-scorer, Willey has also scored 2,559 runs and 116 wickets in 175 T20s.