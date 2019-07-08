Arun Harinath: Hampshire sign Surrey left-hander on loan as injury cover

Arun Harinath averages 32.02 in his 66 first-class appearances for Surrey since 2009

Hampshire have signed Surrey batsman Arun Harinath on loan for the rest of the season to provide cover following an injury to opener Joe Weatherley.

The 32-year-old has been signed to play second XI cricket, as well as providing back-up following the foot ligament problem suffered by Weatherley in the Championship loss to Somerset.

Left-hander Harinath has made six centuries in his decade with Surrey.

He played twice in last season's Surrey County Championship title-winning side.

Hampshire are using used American-born Australian Ian Holland as makeshift opener in their current Championship game with Warwickshire - and he responded superbly with a career-best 143 in the first innings on Sunday.

They may also have skipper James Vince back from England duty once the Cricket World Cup is over on Sunday week, unless he is picked for duty in the forthcoming Ashes series, 16 months on from his last Test appearance.

Harinath is scheduled to make his Hampshire seconds debut in a three-day game against Gloucestershire, starting at Bristol on Tuesday.