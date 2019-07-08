Cricket World Cup semi-finals: Joe Root on England v Australia

Joe Root has scored 500 runs in the 2019 World Cup

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: England v Australia Venue: Edgbaston Date: 11 July Start: 10:30 BST

Joe Root says England's run to the final of the 2016 World Twenty20 will serve them well in the latter stages of the World Cup.

England will play Australia in their first 50-over World Cup semi-final since 1992 on Thursday.

"It has been a long time since we have got to this stage," batsman Root told BBC Sport.

"But there's a big crossover of guys who were in that World T20 final and they will draw experience from that."

Ten members of England's World Cup squad were part of the team beaten by West Indies in the final of 2016 World T20.

However, although England won the World T20 in 2010 and reached finals of the 50-over Champions Trophy in both 2005 and 2013, they have not won a knockout match at the World Cup in 27 years.

Two of the other semi-finalists - Australia and India - have, between them, won seven of the past nine tournaments.

After having to win both of their final two group games, against India and New Zealand, to ensure progression this time around, they face Australia in the semi-finals at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Joe Root, his wife Caroline and other England cricketers were at Wimbledon on Saturday

Following his side's defeat of Australia on Saturday, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was asked who he felt would lift the trophy and replied: "Australia and India have proven it time and time again. They are teams that win big games.

"It's hard to look past Australia and the success they've had in winning World Cups. I would say one of Australia or India."

When asked about Du Plessis' comments, Root replied: "I think that's fair in World Cups.

"But what will hold us in good stead is that our last two group games were must-win games.

"We have been playing with that knockout intensity for a period now. It comes down to us playing in the manner we have in those last two games and, if we do that, we'll be a very hard side to beat."

If England can get past Australia, they will meet the winners of Tuesday's semi between India and New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday.