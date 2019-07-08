Ireland women's team to face England Academy in replacement fixtures

Ireland are preparing for a Women's T20 World Cup qualifier in August

Ireland women's team will take on England Academy in three T20s as part of a replacement programme after Zimbabwe cancelled their tour.

Zimbabwe withdrew from a six-match series in Ireland because of financial issues on 28 June.

The games against England Women's Academy will be played at Millfield School in Somerset on 16-18 July.

"We look forward to these three new fixtures against what is a quality side," said Ireland coach Ed Joyce.

Ireland will use the T20s as preparation for the Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier next month.

"Cricket Ireland has been working hard in recent days to pull together a replacement programme of matches for the senior squad since the Zimbabwe series was cancelled," said Ireland coach Ed Joyce.

"The squad has been training well, but nothing beats time in the middle in a match situation.

"It's incredibly important in the build-up to the qualifier that we play in match conditions and use the opportunity to experiment with players, and player roles within the squad."

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Hannah Little, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Una Raymond-Hoey, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.